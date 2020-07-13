East of Chicago Pizza holds grand opening and ribbon cutting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County Restaurant opened its doors for the first time Monday morning, only a few weeks behind schedule due to COVID-19.

East of Chicago Pizza held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Monday in shinnston. When co-owner Jeffrey Chalfant bought Vincent’s Lumber in Shinnston, he was forced to buy the vacant building next door that used to be a Dairy Queen.

Jeffrey and his mom then decided to put in a unique Chicago style pizza parlor for the community.

The restaurant serves, of course pizza, hoagies, salads and wings, but its specialty is a pizza made just like they do in Chicago.

“Marinara sauce, in most pizzas the sauce goes on the bottom the Marinara, the authentic Chicago style, the sauce goes on the top. Just hope everybody enjoys it and gives us your honest opinion as to your food and all that,” said Michelle Chalfant. “Come in and give us a try.”

East of Chicago Pizza will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.