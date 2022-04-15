LOST CREEK, W.Va. – The Lost Creek Southern Area Library held an Easter Bunny fundraiser event on Friday.

Kids were able to make a donation of a non-perishable food item and receive a free photo with the Easter Bunny.

All donations went into a Blessing Box for anyone in need to take when they need it.

“[Kids] get Easter eggs and a little treat of some kind,” Said Wilma Bennett the Library Director at Southern Area Library, “we love it, I know the Easter Bunny does, and the library, and our trustees, we are all about the kids in the community.”





Easter bunny fundraiser at the Southern Area Library. (WBOY Images.)

The event taught kids to help others in need while at the same time, getting to meet the Easter Bunny.

The Blessing Box is located outside the library next to the book drop off location. The library has a handicap accessible parking spot next to the Blessing Box.

The Blessing Box outside the Southern Area Library. (WBOY Image.)

To make a donation to the Blessing Box, you can stop at the Southern Area Library and drop off non-perishable food items.

For more information about the Southern Area Library at Lost Creek, click here.