CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Policano’s Food and Drink held a “Dine and Donate” for Homes of Harrison County on the full day of June 3.

Homes for Harrison County is a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to help solve the homelessness problems within’ Harrison County.

A portion of the food sales on each receipt will be donated to the organization to help fight this cause. The money will provide assistance for security deposits, rent and essential documents.

Angela Policano speaking about the importance of a “Dine and Donate” (WBOY Image)

The mother of the owner, Angela Policano, spoke on why it is important to have dine and donates in our community. She said, “Well, it’s always important to give back to the community, and since Matt opened Policano’s Food and Drink, it’s been very successful, here in downtown Clarksburg. We’re just inviting everyone to come out this evening and support the cause, Homes for Harrison.”

The Dine and Donate special on June 3 (WBOY Image)

There are a variety of foods that can be chosen from on the Policano’s Food and Drink menu, but its special for the night of this event is a two topping, 12-inch flatbread pizza.

Policano’s is open for the event until midnight Friday night.