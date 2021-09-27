Edge of Town Farm Market opens corn maze

ANMOORE, W.Va. – If you’re looking for something to do on your autumn weekends, Edge of Town Farm Market has you covered with a corn maze.

The maze, just outside of Anmoore, is about two acres and includes a wagon ride and a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

A drone shot of the maze

The maze is flat so that adults and kids of all physical abilities can enjoy it.

Owners of the maze said that the public enjoyed the very first weekend open.

“Everybody liked it. One lady said it was awesome, they’ll be back with all their friends. Pretty easy to get through for adults, but kids always take the wrong turns, go to the dead ends,” said Hanna Lipscomb, step-daughter to the owner.

The address for the farm is 1165 Anmoore Road, Bridgeport. You can also contact them by phone at 304-841-5102