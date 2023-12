CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The El Rey Mexican Restaurant in Clarksburg has announced that it will soon undergo a temporary closure.

The closure will begin on Jan. 1 and is expected to last until Jan. 10 while the restaurant’s kitchen is renovated.

The location made the announcement on its official Facebook page on Thursday while thanking its customers for their patience and support.

El Ray also has a location in White Hall.