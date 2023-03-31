HEPZIBAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Elks Association is helping veterans find ways to get healthier with the use of a bow and arrow.

The Elks donated $4,000 worth of archery equipment to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Friday morning in Harrison County. VA representatives said the new equipment will be used in conjunction with the hospital’s Whole Health Initiative program encouraging veterans to get involved with healthy outdoor leisure activities.

The new archery equipment will be kept at the Bow Shop in Hepzibah, giving archers a chance to target practice indoors throughout the year.

“So many things that we do in conjunction with nonprofits, Elks Organizations, they are just so focused on helping the veterans,” said VA Medical Center Public Affairs Specialist Sean McGinty. “It helps us tremendously with the services we are able to provide in the hospital and then in addition the services they provide outside the hospital, we’re doing everything we can to make veteran’s lives better.”

The local Elks lodge also donated $350 worth of clothing that will be distributed to homeless veterans during upcoming outreach events.