GLEN ELK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Elwood’s Pizzeria has been serving up delicious pizza and other authentic Italian food since it opened in January. On Monday, the pizzeria celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location at 410 N Fourth St. in Clarksburg.

Restaurant fanatics and elected officials packed the pizza parlor to support one of Harrison County’s newest eateries. Owners Aaron Gallo and Greg Harris were “humbled and ecstatic” with the amount of support people have shown since opening and say they’re looking to pay it back in one way or another.

Elwood’s Pizzeria Ribbon Cutting (WBOY – Image)

“Keep coming, we’ll just keep making the food that you love and we’ll keep showing you the love that you show us,” Gallo said.

“We just want to thank everyone again and like (Aaron) said, you keep coming and we’ll keep coming it,” Harris said.

Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Elwood’s Pizzeria received a welcome notice from Sen. Joe Manchin and Gov. Jim Justice’s offices.

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meteorologist Josh Redwine visited the pizza shop in the middle of April for WBOY’s Restaurant Road Trip series. To watch it and read more about the restaurant, click here.