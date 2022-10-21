CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs.

The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.

The closure is expected to last through Thursday, Oct. 27, the WVDOH announced, though it said that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to allow additional time on their commutes.