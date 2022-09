HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Sun Valley Road end of West Virginia 98 is closed to all traffic due to an oversized load blocking the road, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Thursday.

The WVDOH estimates that it will take the rest of the day to clear the road.



WBOY images

Drivers are advised to use County Route 50/9, Old Davisson Run Road instead.

12 News has reached out to the WVDOH for more information about the incident but has not yet heard back.