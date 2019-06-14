UPDATE: Emergency services dispatched for trench rescue of man fallen in hole

UPDATE (6/14/19 12:43 p.m.):

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – According to Harrison County 911, there was one patient in the incident. A medical helicopter was also on scene. No further details on the incident are available at this time.

A man fell into a hole near Lincoln High School on Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

According to the communications center, a call came in that a public service worker had fallen into a hole. Fire departments from Shinnston, Lumberport and Bridgeport; Harrison EMS; and the Shinnston Police Department responded for a trench rescue, according to 911 officials.

All crews are still on scene working to dig the man out. WBOY has a reporter heading to the incident to gather more information.