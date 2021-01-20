Emily Drive Kroger opens its doors to the public

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The new Kroger location on Emily Drive officially opened its doors on Wednesday.

Eager shoppers waited outside this morning as the doors opened at 8 a.m., giving them a first look at the 99,000 square ft. facility, which is double the size of the Kroger on Emily Drive.

The project was in planning for two years, and it took just more than one year to demolish the old K-Mart building and build the current Kroger in its place.

“We have wider isles, expanded commodities in beer and wine,” said store leader Jake Judd. “Pick up has been expanded to handle more capacity there to serve customers. Produce and the perishable departments, much much larger footprint to be able to offer and hold more items.”

Store employees handed out $5 gift cards to the first 500 customers.

Even with covid-19 restrictions allowing only 50% capacity, Kroger officials explained that the store can still handle 200 customers at a time. The Kroger will be open every day from 6 a.m. – midnight.