CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) recently fixed a light signal at the Emily Drive intersection.

On the week of Feb. 20, the DOH crew responded to the light signal that leads from Platinum Drive by Wendy’s. It was reported that the eye sensor in the light had gone bad and needed to be replaced.

However, while they were fixing the light signal, the crew also changed the timing of the light. Michael Daley, WV DOH, District 4 Manager, said that they have received no complaints since fixing these issues.

Daley mentioned how this “sensor gone bad” has been affecting those driving through it. He said, “the biggest thing is – is just the traffic congestion with the amount of traffic that flows through there at the commute times especially, is really congested, just because of the average daily travel that travels through there. But just the way that the road is designed at this time, this is a way that we’ve been able to control the traffic the best way we possibly can, with what resources that we got.”

The WV Division of Highways wants to thank everyone for being patient with them while they were making these changes. Michael Daley said that they will continue following up to see how they can improve.