CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon returned to the First United Methodist Church in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday.

With rising food prices in the grocery stores causing families to seek assistance with food insecurity, two local non-profits are getting some aid for being part of the solution for food insecurity.

The Mustard Seed has been feeding people since the 1970s, additionally they provide clothing, shoes and household goods to families in need.

“We operate on faith and just the goodness of this community, feeding so many people, it’s a wonderful way to share our lives’ with others,” said Dolores Yoke, president of the Clarksburg Mustard Seed, “The Mustard Seed last Thursday fed 40 families and prepared food boxes on Friday for another 35 families.”

The Clarksburg Mission has been serving and feeding people for 52 years in the Glen Elk area. It is a shelter for the homeless and has an addiction recovery center.

“We do a lot of effort on recovery because addiction is the biggest part of homelessness these days, it’s a major cause and factor, it takes a lot to change a life,” said Lou Ortenzio, executive director for the Clarksburg Mission, “West Virginia is a resilient and compassionate community and this is part of the resilience, the generosity and compassion that West Virginia is known for, you know when we West Virginians certainly had some hard times but we persevere through it all”

Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon. (WBOY Image)

Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon. (WBOY Image)

All the proceeds from the Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon will benefit the Mustard Seed and the Clarksburg Mission to help fight food insecurity in Harrison County.

The Harrison County 4-H painted all 400 bowls in 2019 and had over 50 volunteers helping to make the Empty Bowls Luncheon a success.

Everything for the luncheon on Saturday was donated by local businesses, restaurants and community sponsors.

The Mustard Seed is open 4-days-a-week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the Mustard Seed in Clarksburg or to make a donation, click here.



For more information about the Clarksburg Mission or to donate to them, click here.