CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On March 8, the Harrison County Commission held its bi-weekly meeting beginning at 9 a.m.

During the meeting, a discussion was reviewed from a representative at “Wolf Summit Energy, LLC.” The representative asked for support in a project and the development of a power plant. Two of the other requests included:

Authorization by County Commission to convey a deed to get property from the Harrison County Development Authority

Recommend to the Development Authority to enter into a site option to renew existing/expired site option between the Development Authority and what now would be “Wolf Summit Energy LLC”

According to County Commission officials, this is the second time that an energy project like this has been proposed to the Harrison County Commission.

After a long discussion between Commissioners David Hinkle (R), Patsy Trescot (D), and President Susan Thomas (D). Commissioner Hinkle motioned for a work session to hash out some more details regarding the project. The energy project proposal will be revisited at the next Commission meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m.

President Susan Thomas expressed that she was for the proposed project. When asked what kind of impact the power plant would make on the community if it is approved, she said, “well, it’s going to bring some jobs in, I mean, construction jobs in the beginning and then some jobs, you know at the plant itself, which is a plug for Clarksburg. I think it’s needed.”