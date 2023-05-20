HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bridge closure on the 2nd Street westbound exit ramp in Clarksburg is expected to begin Monday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on May 22 and continuing until 7 a.m. on June 6, workers will be installing light pole blisters on the 2nd Street Bridge. Due to the work, motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, alternate routes include: WV 20, Joyce Street exit and Chestnut Street exit.

The project schedule may change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.