CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WV Division of Highways (DOH) is putting a lane closure in place on I-79 northbound and southbound, starting Monday morning.

Taking place at mile marker 109.74 near Lost Creek, the closure will run from 7 a.m. on June 12 until “work is completed on the rehabilitation of interstate bridges,” according to a DOH release.

The project will involve 24/7 operations, so drivers should plan their commute accordingly. Project delays may occur in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

