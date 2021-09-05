Experts give advice on safe driving this Labor Day weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Labor Day weekend is full of fun filled events, but experts say it is also considered one of the most dangerous holidays for drunk driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, August was the deadliest month on the road for drivers in 2020. The administration also said alcohol was involved in 21% of all vehicle fatalities.
SafeAuto has provided tips to stay safe on the roads this weekend including:
- See something, say something – Pull over and call to report the driver. Recall the details of the vehicle and describe your exact location. Give details on which direction the driver is traveling in and what actions they did to give you suspicion of impaired driving.
- Arrange a plan – If you are planning on drinking, designate a sober driver ahead of time. If not, use a rideshare app or call a taxi to get you home safely.
- Financially you’ll take a hit – If you do drive under the influence, be prepared to pay more for car insurance. Drivers charged with a DUI see their car insurance increase by as much as 70 percent!
- Educate yourself on the signs of impaired driving – quick acceleration or deceleration, tailgating, and driving with headlights off at night are all potential signs that someone may be driving drunk.