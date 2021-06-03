Experts offer gardening tips to enhance your green thumb

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With warmer weather on the way, that means more time to go out and garden.

Experts said a key to a thriving garden is to grow something that you’ll have fun growing, even if you don’t like to eat it. If you don’t have time to enjoy your fruits and vegetables fresh, remember they can also be stored frozen and canned.

Another benefit that can come from gardening can be time with the family. Kids can help with planting and harvesting, and can also learn about pollination and where their food comes from.

And, if you see your plants not growing correctly, there are solutions.

“Really watch your plants,” Jennifer Friend, West Virginia University Extension Service agriculture agent, said. “If you see something wrong, you can take a picture and send it to your county agent, or run a soil test is another thing to do, especially if you see problems, because if you keep applying fertilizer over and over, too much of a good thing can cause problems.”

Friend’s other tips to enhancing your green thumb is to keep your plants hardened off. This is a process of gradually exposing your plants to sunlight and changing temperatures when the seasons start to change.

“They are getting transitioned into being in that warm, greenhouse environment,” Friend said. “If you started them in your home, getting them used to being in that warm environment that is more controlled, to being in a harsher environment, whether that be from being out in the sunshine all day, where it’s going to be hot, so that they can be used to that environment.”