CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three beds have been opened up as part of a new expansion program at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

The medical center held a soft opening on Wednesday for its emergency department’s new “Fast Track Program,” which was created to extend its operations, decrease wait times, and increase veteran patient coverage by staff.

Chris Chafin, Medical Director of the emergency department mentioned that the response has been phenomenal since opening and that they were busier than they expected to be. He added that they noticed the throughput times and patients being seen more quickly were very apparent when numbers were reviewed.

The overburden for the Emergency Department had also shown a huge decrease since the three beds opened. Some veterans that have already been seen through the Fast Track Program have already offered positive comments.

The importance of this program was expressed by Alisha Mckitrick, Chief Nurse for Critical and Acute Care. She said, “opening up the fast track will really help to provide additional space in the emergency department to see our higher acuity patients. So in doing so, we can really target those patients faster while also attending to the needs of the lower acuity patients in the fast track area.”

While discussing how long the program has been in the works with 12 News, Chafin said that they had been looking at the program for a number of years. Over the past couple of years, a plan was set in place but the VA had to wait until they secured a space to begin making the program a reality. The process of adding the three rooms has taken about five years, according to the Medical Director.

Mckitrick mentioned that one of the biggest motivators in making this program was the staff and patients. The VA has process improvement projects that are initiated through front-line staff that is reviewed weekly, and this ER extension was a repeated suggestion.

More plans are potentially on the horizon, as Chafin told 12 News that this was an early phase of the emergency department. Both officials added that they are always looking for ways to better care for the veterans. They are hoping to springboard this into providing virtual emergency medicine for patients, in which they are now looking for additional space to do so.