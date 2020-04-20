Fairmont native named as potential Clarksburg city manager candidate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg City Council will be holding a special session on Wednesday in order to consider a proposed employment agreement for a new city manager.

According to a release sent out by the city of Clarksburg, Harry Faulk is in consideration to be the new city manager for Clarksburg, and the city council will be holding a special meeting to vote on whether or not to extend a contract to Faulk on Wednesday.

Faulk, a native of Fairmont, holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and has served as a city manager for multiple municipalities in Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The announcement about Faulk comes after the city originally hired Michael Webb for the position in late February. A month later, Webb informed Clarksburg officials that he would be staying in Princeton to help guide that city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarksburg has been without a full-time city manager since Martin Howe left the position in August 2019 after butting heads with the mayor and several city council members. Howe filed suit against the city, but reached a settlement.