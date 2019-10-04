Fairmont State hosts first Harrison County Business Symposium

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – High school business students from around Harrison County attended the first Harrison County Business Symposium Friday morning.

Students were assigned to groups to help area businesses with problems like social media market and graphic design, among others.

Organizers said it’s a valuable experience that students may not otherwise get in regular classes.

“Students are actually solving a real-world problem for local businesses. So they’re breaking into teams of two or three, and they’re given guidelines, and they’re going to work together to create a nice presentation after a three-hour collaboration effort,” said event organizer Julie Yearego.

The teams wrapped up the day making pitches for their solutions, and the top winners earn cash prizes.