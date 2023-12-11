FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ivan Gonzalez, who was 7-years-old and lived with Down Syndrome, passed away from Meckel’s Diverticulum earlier this year. Now, a group is raising money to dedicate a portion of the The Bridge Sports Complex inclusive playground in his honor.

Fairmont State is trying to raise $25,000 in his memory to help build the inclusive playground for children of different abilities that the Bridge Sports Complex announced earlier this year. Cheri Gonzalez, Ivan’s mother and an employee at Fairmont State, said that slides were Ivan’s favorite thing to play on, so the group is trying to build the slide in his honor.

(Courtesy: Friends of Bridgeport Recreation)

“It seemed like anywhere we took him people were drawn to him and his smile would make you smile. Even if you didn’t feel like smiling if Ivan smiled at you, you would smile,” said Gonzalez. She continued, “We just didn’t realize how many lives Ivan touched.”

Ivan also liked to play baseball with the Bridgeport Challenger League—a league for children with special needs. She said that the playground that is accessible to all is a step in the right direction.

“Someone thinking of developing something like this for kids with different abilities is huge. They’ve come a long way with providing the necessary things for children with different abilities, but we still have a long way to go,” said Gonzalez.

According to the CDC, one in six children have one or more developmental disabilities.

If you are interested in contributing to the fundraiser, you can find more information at the Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. website.