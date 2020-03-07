Fairmont State University gathers college advisors to host ‘drive-in’ event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its first Drive-In event for the National Academic Advising Association in Bridgeport Friday.

The event gathered college advisors from around the state and as far away as New York to learn more about strategies to help students on their campuses complete college.

Organizers said it’s the first event of its kind in the state, and they hope to see results when participants head back.

“I think the biggest thing is just learning from everybody that is here, and being able to take back those resources and those tools to their campuses and being able to implement them for their students,” said event organizer Dedra Cobb.

Cobb said she hopes to be able to organize similar events here in West Virginia in the future.

