Fairmont State University graduates inaugural Air Force JROTC class

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held a graduation ceremony on Friday for its inaugural Air Force JROTC Flight Academy.

The ceremony was held at the Aviation Center of Excellence at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

One of the nine graduates of the program receives their “wings”, which means they are a certified private pilot

Nine graduates each from a different state completed an eight-week program to prepare them for future military and flight careers and awarded them with a private pilot’s license.

“Imagine as a junior in high school what most juniors are doing, and these kids now are a part of these ROTC programs wear flight suits to school. It’s just an amazing level. 16, 17-year-old kids to be doing that,” said Joel Kirk, Director of the Aviation Center of Excellence and Chief Pilot.

Fairmont State University was one of only 25 universities across the U.S. to offer the program in partnership with the US Air Force.