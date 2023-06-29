CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Family members are asking that those wanting to honor the life of Charles “Bub” Hardman, the waving Clarksburg veteran who passed away on Tuesday, donate to the Disabled American Veterans.

Charlie Hardman (Courtesy: Michelle and Dustin Lowdermilk)

According to Hardman’s obituary, there will not be a public funeral service. Instead, Hardman’s family will honor his wishes of being cremated, the obituary said.

“Charles loved people and could be found daily at the corner of Pike Street near the Produce House where he would bring smiles to passersby and got much validation from the attention he received,” said the obituary.

Those who want to honor “Bub” can make contributions to the Disabled American Veterans, at PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Around Clarksburg, people have set up memorials to honor Hardman at the intersection of Chestnut and Pike Streets in Clarksburg, including a parked semi truck where the old Produce House used to be telling passing cars to “honk for Charlie.”

People wave at passing cars in Bub’s memory at his corner Tuesday evening (WBOY image) “Honk for Charlie” sign at his corner Thursday morning (WBOY image)

Hardman was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War, his obituary said. He was a big fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt and a supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Those who want to send messages to Hardman’s family can send them on Amos Carvelli Funeral Home’s website.