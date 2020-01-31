Famous Harrison County bar and restaurant relocates and reopens under new name

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A legendary Harrison County bar and restaurant has relocated to a new home just down the street.

Kelly’s Irish Pub and Grill in Clarksburg, formerly known as PJ Kelly’s, closed last Saturday. The property was annexed to the county courthouse for development.

Thursday, the bar reopened as Policano’s Food and Drink. It is located on 3rd street, where the Fifth Floor bar used to be. Owner Matt Policano said that the new place will have a restaurant on the fifth floor with a stage, DJ Booth and dance floor on the fourth floor.

“PJ Kelly’s started in 1972 and I’ve had it since 2013. So it’s been 48 years years it’s been in business,” Policano explained. “It was sad for Clarksburg to lose that it was a landmark in Clarksburg, that was the bar in Harrison County to go to. So I’m excited to open something new and give the people of Clarksburg and Harrison County a place to go and they can call home.”

Policano’s will be open January 31, 2020 to the public at 4 p.m. To learn more about specials and all food options, click here.