Farm House Ice Cream to open soon in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new ice cream shop will soon be opening in Bridgeport. Farm House Ice Cream is located inside the Gabe’s Plaza.

The eatery is decorated to look like a farm house.

The ice cream bar located inside of Farm House Ice Cream

The shop plans to sell several different flavors of ice cream, including black raspberry, pistachio and some vegan options.

Owners Walter Foster and Jared Spraggins said they are happy to be able to serve the Bridgeport area with some different ice cream.

“We’re really happy to be linked with our distributor. They’re out of PA. They have a locally sourced dairy farm that they get all their ingredients from. So, everything is handmade, 20 year old machines,” said Foster.

Farm House Ice Cream is hoping to open for business next week after receiving proper certification from the health department.