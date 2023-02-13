CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New farmers looking to expand their agricultural knowledge can look forward to an upcoming series from the WVU Extension Service in Harrison County.

According to a release from WVU Extension, the educational series will be held on Mondays from March 13 to April 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., and will focus on teaching people about raising and marketing agricultural products.

Participants will be provided with educational materials and will learn about such topics as crop and livestock production, marketing and record keeping, forage management and soils from speakers in local agriculture and natural resource organizations and agencies, farmers, WVU Extension educators and industry leaders.

“All March programs will be held in Room B of the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex in Clarksburg. April programs will be held at the Barbour County Extension Office, 16348 Barbour County Highway, in Philippi,” the release said.

Registration can be done here and will remain open until March 3 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 304-624-8650 or email Jennifer Friend at jefriend@mail.wvu.edu.