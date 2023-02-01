BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – From pizza to wings to sandwiches and more, Fat Angelo’s has been serving food in Monongalia County and throughout Pennsylvania. Now, the chain restaurant will head its way to Bridgeport to serve customers.

The restaurant is set to be located on Thompson Drive near Mountainman Axe Throwing. Owner Bria McKown is hoping that it will open in April or May.

The restaurant has a Facebook page if you want to stay up to date on the opening date. Other Fat Angelo’s locations can be found at 750 Fairmont Road in Westover and 503 Ashebrooke Square in Morgantown.