BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Miley Legal Group made a big announcement for its motorcycle giveaway at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

The group held a sweepstakes giveaway that anyone could enter last year, announcing the winner on Saturday. Keith Spangler of Fayetteville had been chosen as the winner of a motorcycle of his choice. Spangler chose a red 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 and got to add some accessories in along with it. “When I first got the call that I had won, I said, ‘won what?’ At first I thought it was a scam, you know, and then, I was convinced that everything was legit. And so, I’m tickled to death. Late Christmas, what a Christmas present,” Spangler said.

The event ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and included pizza, refreshments and live entertainment. After the motorcycle winner received his bike, other raffle item winners were also announced.

Tim Miley, owner of the Miley Legal Group, said that his group is part of a law firm group across the country that represents the riding community and motorcycle riders. As part of the group, one of the things they do is give away a motorcycle worth up to $20,000. Throughout the riding season, the law firms take entries for the raffle, and then a national raffle company will draw a name for the winner.

When it came to a winner being chosen, Miley was shocked. “We didn’t expect it to come from West Virginia because we’re competing against states like Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and California and Texas,” Miley said.

Although it was not expected, the legal group was thrilled somebody from Fayetteville won and that they had entered through the group’s contest. Miley said he feels that West Virginia is usually overlooked when things happen nationally, so it was nice to have somebody local win.

In the 2023 riding season, Miley said he would like to do things a little differently so that West Virginians have a fair opportunity to win again next year. He is not too sure of his plans just yet, but updates can be found throughout the year by clicking here.

Speaking of motorcycles, Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown will be hosting a “chili cook-off” on Jan. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. All proceeds made from the cook-off will benefit Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A).