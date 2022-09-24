CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K was held on Saturday at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Services Complex.

For 19 years, the FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K has been dedicated to the heroic actions of the late Special Agent Jerry Dove, who was a native West Virginian that lost his life in the infamous Miami firefight in April 11, 1986.

Saturday’s event was sponsored by the FBI’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association and was also a dedication meant for law enforcement, firefighters, military and others who were killed in the line of duty.

FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5k. (WBOY Image)

“Thank you to everybody that came out today, it’s a great time the weather is perfect, and to always think about the men and women of law enforcement, other first responders, military for what they do everyday to keep us safe and keep our country safe,” said Scott Schubert, section chief for law enforcement at CJIS.

A portion of the funds generated from Saturday’s 5K will go into a scholarship fund for students going into law enforcement.

For additional information about the FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K, you can call 304-625-5833.