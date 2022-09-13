BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K is coming up soon at the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division campus.

The run, which is dedicated to late Special Agent Jerry Dove, as well as all law enforcement officers, firefighters, military personnel, and others who were killed while serving in the line of duty, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 this year.

Dove, a native West Virginian, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the FBI’s Miami Field Office in a shootout with two serial bank robbers in the infamous “Miami Firefight” on April 11, 1986, along with Special Agent Ben Grogan, according to a press release sent Tuesday.

According to the release, registration is still open and can be done online, or on race day from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at the FBI Visitor’s Center, I-79, Exit 124, Jerry Dove Drive. All packets must be picked up before 8:30 a.m. on race day. Race organizers encourage participants to sign up ahead of race day.

The 2022 FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be Kids-K 50 or 100 yard-dashes for children 10 or younger, which will take place at approximately 10 a.m.

According to the release, a portion of the proceeds go toward scholarship funds.