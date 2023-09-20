BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was in Harrison County this week to see if businesses and homes in the county qualify for supplemental federal disaster assistance.

FEMA officials were in Bridgeport, Anmoore and Lost Creek on Sept. 19 and 20 to assess damage from storms and flooding on Aug. 29. At least two roads were completely covered in water and closed during the flooding, and several homes were flooded. FEMA is assessing damage to both homes and businesses; once the data is compiled, it will be submitted for a potential presidential disaster declaration.

Justice Colbert with FEMA said that they use the damage and the accounts of residents to get a clearer picture of the extent of the damage. “So, we’re looking for any kind of information that will depict the extent of the flooding. So, the state has done a really good job to collect that information from survivors and from residents. So, we take that information and what is still there and combine that together.”

Anyone who was affected by the flooding and wants to apply for assistance can contact their local emergency manager.