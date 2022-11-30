LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a small fire at the former Lost Creek Elementary School building at 72 College St.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. When the fire department arrived on the scene, Lost Creek Fire Chief Walter Knight said firefighters noticed smoke along with a broken window at the old school building, which is currently up for sale.

The chief said fire investigators believe that the smoke was coming from a heating unit that malfunctioned. Out of precaution, Mon Power disconnected the power to the building.

Now, an investigation is underway to determine if someone broke into the building.

