Noah’s Ark of Learning when it caught on fire on April 29, 2023 in Bridgeport. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The fire that happened at Noah’s Ark of Learning Child Daycare Center late last month has been ruled accidental.

The daycare center is located at 305 W Main Street in Bridgeport. The call for the fire came in at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Noah’s Ark of Learning Child Daycare Center when it caught on fire on April 29, 2023 in Bridgeport. WBOY image.

On Tuesday, Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart told 12 News that the fire was not suspicious and that fire investigators with the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office have determined it was an accidental fire.

The Bridgeport, Anmoore, Nutter Fort, Clarksburg and Shinnston fire departments all responded to the scene when the fire happened, and Anmoore EMS responded as well, though no injuries were reported.