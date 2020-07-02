Fire department offers 4th of July firework safety reminders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – While celebrating Independence Day this weekend, it is important to stay safe when setting off fireworks.

The state fire marshal, as well as the Bridgeport Fire Department, recommend that anyone lighting fireworks make sure there is adequate room to do so and to only light them outdoors.

Children and pets should be kept out of the way of any fireworks, as well as any vehicles. Make sure all body parts are clear of fireworks to avoid injury.

“We’re one of the few fire departments in the area that also offers advanced life support services, so our ambulance crews, along with our fire crews, see both sides. We see the personal injury accidents that occur due to fireworks, not practicing safety when using their fireworks,” said Captain Steve Gallo with the Bridgeport Fire Department.

It is also advised to refrain from using fireworks while under the influence of alcohol to avoid any accidents.