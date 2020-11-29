Fire destroys trailer in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fire destroyed a home in Harrison County late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight on Hoop Pole Hollow Road in Mount Clare.

Fire officials said residents of the trailer were in the process of moving out when the fire started and were not home at the time.

No one was injured in the fire, but officials said some pets were missing, and the building was deemed a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Anmoore and Mount Clare Fire Departments responded to the scene with Anmoore EMS.