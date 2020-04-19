Fire destroys two houses in Salem

Two homes were destroyed by a fire Saturday morning in Salem.

The Salem Fire Department said the two homes were officially unoccupied, but that both had squatters living in them.

The owner of one home went by yesterday to run them out, but some people returned afterwards.

Three people were seen leaving one of the houses shortly before the fire started.

Salem Fire Chief Rick Todd said the fire is considered suspicious, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate.

Both houses were a total loss.

