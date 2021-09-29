Fire Marshals deem Harrison County fire as suspicious

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that happened Tuesday morning in Harrison County.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Meadowbrook Road. When officials arrived at the home, which is owned by Harrison County Commission, they said it was heavily damaged from the flames.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lumberport, Shinnston, Spelter and Wallace, as well as Harrison County EMS, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways were on scene.

During Wednesday morning’s Harrison County Commission Meeting, it was announced that the State Fire Marshal’s Office deemed the fire to be suspicious. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.