First ever WV hospital to be named Top 100 Hospital, 2 years in a row

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A West Virginia hospital has earned a national distinction that no other hospital in West Virginia received. The United Hospital Center in Bridgeport has received a very prestigious award from Fortune and IBM Watson: a Top 100 hospital.

The hospital was named number 10 out of about 40 teaching hospitals across the country, who also made the list.

“There are less mortalities at United Hospital Center. There are less complications, less infections. Our patients are safer, our patients are happier, and also our finances are more sound,” said Mike Tillman, President and CEO of United Hospital Center

Fortune and IBM Watson rated 2,675 short-term, acute care hospitals in the United States. Some of the things that are measured include patient experience, financial heath, hospital readmission rates, and length of hospital stays.

United Hospital Center has now been awarded this honor three times — and this makes the second consecutive year.

“You know, awards like this really drive perseverance and vigilance to know where you’re at and to sustain it. So, we going to celebrate this today and we’re going to be continually focused on tomorrow to maintain it,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairmen of Infection Control

And even with COVID-19, Dr. Povroznik says the hospital has stayed on top of everything.

“What we do each and every day when a pandemic hits is a tribute to what goes on hear each and every day,” Dr. Povroznik said.