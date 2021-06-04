First Friday resumes in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The last time a First Friday was held in Clarksburg was in 2019. Now, it’s back in 2021. First Friday returned to Clarksburg on June 4 at Jackson Square.

The event featured live music, food and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Wayne Worth, an organizer for the event, said he’s happy to help bring the community together following the pandemic.

“It’s great. This is sort of a celebration for us coming back together here in Clarksburg. You know, people who haven’t seen each other in a year, year and a half, able to come out and nice, family friendly event.”

Future dates for the event are July 2 and August 6, and admission is free.