CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On January 6, 2023, First Fridays Downtown Clarksburg will host “January Jam,” a day of music, art and crafts. Those attending can enjoy free parking at Court House Parking, 328 Washington Ave.

Events will include:

Art Exhibits

Held at Clarksburg Community Action Bldg. 331 W. Main Street from 4:30-8 p.m., the art exhibits will feature artists like Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier, Charlotte Gerlach and Danial McQuade.

Raffle

Participants will be able to collect raffle tickets at participating vendors and venues, with the winner being announced at Gore Luxe at 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Clarksburg Community Action Bldg. 331 W. Main Street (4:30-5:20 p.m.) Music from Holly Turkovich, Austin Glaspell, Charles Green and Shannon Jones

The Waldomore, 404 W. Pike Street (5:30-6:30 p.m.) Music from Claudia Moore, Brooke Driscoll, Michael Edward Stewart and Jeremiah Yates

Altered Productions Institute, 354 West Main Street (6-7 p.m.) Music from The Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra

Gore Luxe Complex, 209 W. Pike Street (4:30-8 p.m.) Music from Artistotle Jones, Staci Swiger, Aaron Henry, Andrew Tuck and A.M. Benson (6:45-8 p.m.) Craft Vendors (4:30-8 p.m.) Musicians Meet & Greet (7:45-8 p.m.)

Clarksburg History Museum, 445 West Main Street (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, 404 West Pike Street (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) Bingo for Books

