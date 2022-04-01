CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – First Fridays are back in downtown Clarksburg!

First Fridays are usually reserved for more of a summer event, but the Clarksburg Community Action, which organizes the event every year, decided to try out a ‘spring fling’, and start the event in April.

For the First Friday on April 1, attendees could check out the art show in the Clarksburg Community Action building in downtown Clarksburg, check out the Clarksburg History Museum, visit the downtown stores and restaurants and even check out some food trucks parked along Main St.

“It feels really great. We haven’t had it very often, it was just a summer thing, but now we plan to do it every month, the first Friday of every month,” said Mike Spatafore, co-chair of First Friday and President of the Clarksburg History Museum.

The next First Friday will take place in downtown Clarksburg on May 6.