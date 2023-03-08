CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The First Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg held its third soup and sandwich luncheon in its “Lenten series” on March 8 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Residents in the community, no matter what church you go to, or even if you do not attend a church, are welcome to join the luncheon. This “Food for Body and Soul” event will have people come in and be asked to donate $5 for a ticket to get a soup, sandwich, dessert, and drink. After receiving the lunch and eating it, a worship service is held at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

The menu for March 8 included chicken and rice soup, pork barbecue or pimento sandwiches, plus dessert and a drink. Reverend Jeff Hanlin from Central Christian Church held a thirty-minute worship service after lunch was served. Ministers from different churches will come to speak every week.

This tradition has been ongoing at the church since 1970, in which this is Hanlin’s third time being asked to speak. He chose a scripture out of the Philippians that talks about resurrection and suffering, in which he said, “Lent is really a journey to the cross with Jesus, so, the suffering part kind of applies here.” Reverend Hanlin was looking forward to the food, fellowship and being together to individually consider their walk with Christ and their inner being.

Denver Atkinson, head usher and choir member mentioned that the turnout has been pretty good since the first luncheon held on Feb. 22. His favorite part was getting to catch up and talk with those he hadn’t seen in a while, considering that the luncheon could not be done that past few years due to COVID. Atkinson said that members of the church’s arms are open to anyone that would like to join in.

The next luncheon will be held on March 15, with a visit from Reverend James Malick from Duff Street United Methodist Church. The church will be serving chili with grilled cheese sandwiches. Future luncheons are as follows: