CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — First Responder Drone Training continued this week, and on Thursday the drones were live in action.

On Monday, 12 News met with David Young, owner of Public Safety UAS, and his class of emergency management and first responders from throughout the state, to discuss what their week of training looked like.

Young said previously that the first few days of the program would consist of classwork, presentations and even an exam as learning the material would be the hardest part for class attendees. Thursday was the second day of flying for Young’s class, proving that great training leads to greater results.

A drone in action, taking off from flight.

The class flew drones out near the Clarksburg Police Shooting Range, giving the class a taste of how to operate drones in West Virginia’s mountainous terrain. Eight drones with various sizes and features like thermal capabilities and high-definition cameras were in use, giving attendees a variety of what they might run into in the field.

Young created stations for the class to test out newly learned skills and even spoke with 12 News about what some of the stations consisted of.

“We have them flying with several different buckets. There’s an item in each bucket and they’re flying to the buckets and identifying what that item is before moving on to the next. It’s one of the three stations that we have this morning to really get us working on a public safety setting, where we’re going to be looking at the screen, working the cameras, and going from there.”

A bucket “Christmas tree” and vehicle used for one of the stations.

Depending on the weather, the class might be back in the classroom for the remainder of the week, but the skillset learned throughout this training will be well remembered.