Fitness a priority in new year’s resolutions

With New Year’s Day just around the corner comes the return of a new year’s resolutions. Like every year, many will pledge that 2021 will be filled with healthy eating and fitness.

Bridge Nutrition is helping people lose weight this new year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many to exercise. Gyms were closed for a time and, while they have since reopened in limited capacity, many are still hesitant to return as cases rise around the country.

Bridge Nutrition in Bridgeport is doing its part to help people shed weight this year. A new store, Bridge Nutrition offers meal-alternative shakes filled with all the proteins and carbs a meal would have. Co-owner Dina Milner explained that as the new year comes around, her store can help people lose some of the weight gained during this pandemic.

“People are wanting to start that clean slate, you know, eating more healthy, maybe take off some of those pandemic pounds. And so, for people whose resolution is to lose some unwanted pounds in a healthy way, you know, we are there to help customize a program for people to meet whatever specific goals and needs that they have,” she said.

Bridge Nutrition is pairing with other local nutrition clubs to create a weight loss challenge that will be held online.