Five car accident leaves two injured in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A five car accident happened on Route 50 in Harrison County on Friday evening.
The accident happened around 6:00 P.M. at the intersection of Route 50 and State Route 98.
One of the vehicles involved was a regional jail van, which was not carrying any inmates at the time of the crash.
Two people were taken to UHC with non-life threatening injuries.
The Nutter Fort Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.