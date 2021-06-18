Five car accident leaves two injured in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A five car accident happened on Route 50 in Harrison County on Friday evening.

Two of the five cars involved in the accident

The accident happened around 6:00 P.M. at the intersection of Route 50 and State Route 98.

One of the vehicles involved was a regional jail van, which was not carrying any inmates at the time of the crash.

The regional jail van was not carrying any passengers

Two people were taken to UHC with non-life threatening injuries.

The Nutter Fort Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.