BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Willow Greene, a Bridgeport apartment complex, suffered water damage during flash flooding and a landslide last week and is still seeing the effects.

A resident at the complex told 12 News around eight apartments had been impacted by the flooding. 12 News reached out to the complex and received a statement where management confirmed that a landslide caused extensive damage to flooring, walls and other materials, including personal belongings.

In the statement, Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. added that management and maintenance teams immediately brought in a professional cleaning and restoration vendor to thoroughly clean the impacted units and install multiple air scrubbers and dehumidifiers. A reporter who was on Willow Greene’s site on Tuesday confirmed that a professional cleaning and restoration vendor was at the complex. Woda Cooper Companies said that they will repair or replace the affected flooring, drywall and other materials as quickly as possible.

Willow Greene and Woda Cooper Company said that they appreciate their residents’ patience as they address the significant impact of the extreme weather incident.