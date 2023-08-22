BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re flying the friendly skies with Allegiant Air in the next couple of days, you may need to plan ahead when it comes to checking in and accessing your boarding pass.

The airline notified customers on its official Facebook page Tuesday that it will be updating its website and mobile app, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Allegiant said that while the update is happening, passengers won’t be able to check in or access electronic boarding passes and that those who are traveling on Wednesday, Aug. 23 must go to the Allegiant ticket counter when they arrive at the airport, prior to going through security, to get updated boarding passes because boarding passes that were generated on Tuesday, Aug. 22 will not be valid after the system update.

The airline said it would waive all fees associated with printing boarding passes at the airport, and that travelers who were unable to check in can get assistance at the ticket counter.

It also said airport processing is expected to take longer than normal because of the update, so the airline is advising passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time.

In West Virginia, Allegiant flies out of the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) and Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS). Click here to see its other destinations.