CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A focus group meeting was held at the Kelly Miller Community Center on Wednesday asking the youth what they envision in a mural that will be made to hang on the building.

Artist Joel Dugan has been commissioned to create the mural for the community center which he said will represent the past, the current, and the future. Currently, the mural is in the design phase, but Dugan did add that the mural will be six feet wide and 20 feet tall. The shape of the mural for the community center will be shaped almost like a lighthouse.

Kelly Miller Community Center. (WBOY image)

“The building itself is such an interesting structure and has served the community in so many different ways, but truly throughout its history has uplifted minority education and support. And truly I think it is indicative of what a community can achieve when all parts of the community are engaged and are respected,” said Joel Dugan, the Chairperson for the Department of Architecture, Art, and Design at Fairmont State University.

Dugan also said that a second project has been initiated where a mural will be placed on the side of the Union Mission Building in Fairmont that will be painted on location.

“The piece will talk about another form of uplifting transformation that takes place through the acts of transforming addicts or anyone that has fallen to a homeless or a source of addiction,” Dugan said. “In both projects, my students will be involved.”

Within the next several weeks there will be a development sketch of the murals on both buildings, and the mural on the Union Mission Building will not take place until June. Dugan added that it is great to have an opportunity to be able to enrich the downtown sectors and corridors through the works of art and murals that bring the community together.